Nduom Fulfils Sponsorship Promise To Women's League

President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has fulfilled his promise to sponsor the Women's League.



Unlike the Division One Premier League which had GN Bank as the Title Sponsor, FreshPaK, another subsidiary of Groupe Nduom is now the Title Sponsor of the Women's League. FreshPaK produces the best quality takeaway food packages, trays, coolers in Ghana.



The Media Launch of the FreshPaK National Women’s League comes off tomorrow Wednesday, 4th April, 2018 at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel at 2:00pm where the details of the sponsorship package will be made public.



It would be recalled that Dr. Nduom whiles delivering his speech at the inaugural Congress of the Ghana Coaches Association revealed Groupe Nduom’s intentions to sponsor the Women’s League.



''Our idea was that we were going to take up the sponsorship of the women's league. We have realised there was virtually no support for the women's game and therefore our decision,'' Dr. Nduom disclosed last year December. Dr. Nduom has promised to increase the amount of sponsorship if the women’s league becomes more popular.



The FreshPak National Women’s League will kick off Saturday 7th April, 2018.