Kotoko’s Rebuilding In Progress - Coach Fabin

The head coach of Asante Kotoko S/C, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has said the mission to rebuild the team was on course in spite of the teething challenges.



“I must admit that we are struggling, but all the rough edges are currently being sharpened to help us rediscover our once fearsome form”, he stated.



“It is a work in progress, and for that matter, all hands must be on deck in order to realize our vision”, he told a press conference in Kumasi.



This was after the Porcupine Warriors had recorded a slim 1-0 victory over visiting Techiman Eleven Wonders in a Ghana Premier League match day four clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Kotoko are in the fifth position on the log with seven points, three points adrift of league leaders, Ashgold, and the two would be locking horns in a crucial local derby in the next fixture.



The two-time African champions are being pressured by their teeming supporters to restore the club back to winning ways, and the 2018 league season is seen by many as a test case.



Coach Fabin said the major difficulty confronting the team was that it had a relatively weak attack, and that, the technical team had stepped up efforts to address the problem.



He was hopeful that the return of injured striker Sadique Adams was likely to improve the situation, adding that the medical team was also working to help Kwame Boahen recover on time from his injury.