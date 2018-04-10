My Players Slept On The Job Against Ashgold - Paa Kwesi Fabin

Related Stories Asante Kotoko head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has bemoaned the lack of awareness on the part of his team following their 2- 0 defeat to rivals Ashanti Gold FC.



The Porcupine Warriors are placed sixth on the league log and have continued to struggle in the goal-scoring department,finding the back of the net 3 times in 5 matches.



With bragging rights at stake, Kotoko fluffed their lines and handed the advantage to the opposition.



“We lost due to some naivety on our part.



“For the first goal the marking was poor because we had assigned players per their heights according to their opponents but the guy was allowed a free header at the far post.



“For the second goal somebody fell and my boys just stood there, thinking the referee was going to whistle.



“The opponents picked up the ball and scored and at this level this sort of thing is unacceptable,” a disappointed Fabin told journalists after the match.



Getting back to winning ways will be top of the agenda when they play Ebusua Dwarfs in their next encounter.