'I Am Highly Disappointed In The Media' - Aduana Coach Lambasts Media

Related Stories Yussif Abubakar, head coach of Aduana Stars, has said, he is disappointed with the low publicity given his team, ahead of their game against Fosa Juniors in Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup last Sunday.



He said, he did not see much publication on Aduana Stars participation in the continental competition, despite the fact they were the only Ghanaian club in the competition.



“If you check publications on even Friday, before our match, you would notice that, there was limited publications on our match.



“It was difficult to see headlines about Aduana Stars, which was representing Ghana at such an international competition,” he told the GNA Sports in an interview.



Coach Abubakar said he was highly disappointed that at that level, Aduana Stars was not getting that kind of publication, adding “In fact, it was just about some league matches with their pictures. I found that very disappointing”.



He however thanked the fans of the club and Ghanaians for their support, but said it was not over yet and that the team would need continues support of fans and the country.