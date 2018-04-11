Trending GH: Ghanaian Football Fans Excited About Barcelona’s Defeat To A. S. Roma

Related Stories Football fans in Ghana were on cloud nine after A.S. Roma dispatched Barcelona to seal a semi-final spot in the UEFA Champions League.



Supporters of the Spanish giants went to bed early as they couldn't have enough of the trolling on social media.



Barca came into the game as the Goliath after a 4-1 first-leg win but fell apart to the Romans’ brilliant display.



Defender Kostas Manolas scored the crucial third goal, heading in at the near post with seven minutes remaining before Edin Dzeko struck early to give Roma hope and Daniel de Rossi added a second-half penalty.



The crowd at the Stadio Olimpico erupted at the final whistle as the Roma substitutes and coaching staff piled on to the pitch to celebrate with the players.



Tears filled the eyes of supporters watching from the stands, not quite believing what they had witnessed.



Most of the fans who spoke to Ghanaweb.com said they were "excited about Barcelona's elimination", whiles a group of fans were dumbfounded after they discovered that the Catalans lost to the Romans.



Watch the video below



<iframe src="http://content.jwplatform.com/players/QHPUWpqR-GtVgZhNx.html" width="470" height="375" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe>



