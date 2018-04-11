I Don't Regret Joining Asante Kotoko

Related Stories Asante Kotoko midfielder Daniel Darkwah has insisted that he has no regret joining the club and urged their fans to expect more from him in the ongoing campaign.



Darkwah joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the season from Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars as a free agent.



The 30-year-old has been impressive thus far in the colours of the Reds - making four appearances and was named the most valuable player in their slender victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders in Week 4.



"My performance in the first four games has been good and I don't regret joining a big club like Kotoko," Darkwah told Express in an interview which also touched on his resolve and opinion on Sunday's Premier League derby.



"The fans should expect more from us. That was only the 4th game of the season. We have some 26 more games to go and so they should expect more."



"The game against Ashgold would not be easy. They are yet to lose in four games and we have lost one. Everything is possible in football; you can pick the maximum points or draw away. We would go all out and try to pick all points."