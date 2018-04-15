GHPL Week 7: Dreams Stun Kotoko, Sharks Bite Hearts

Related Stories Dreams FC grabbed a 1-0 win at home over Asante Kotoko in Week 7 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The match was open for long periods but it lacked a goal and when it looked like it would end barren, George Dwubeng found the net for Dreams FC in the 90th minute.



Hearts of Oak were beaten by Elmina Sharks 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.



Felix Addo opened the scoring for Sharks in the 25th minute while Daniel Obeng Crentsil doubled the lead in the 41st minute.



Hearts’ Malik Akowuah came off the bench to grab a goal but it was not enough to help them on the day.



Stephen Amankona struck again for Berekum Chelsea as they beat Bechem United to extend their home run to 24 matches.



Liberty Professionals‘s two-game winning run was halted by under-pressure Dwarfs via a 2-1 score.



Benjamin Eshun put Liberty ahead with a penalty but Mustapha Alhaji and Dennis Korsah were on target for Dwarfs.





