McDan 2017 Junior Tennis Open championship set for August 21

McDan Group of Companies in partnership with the Ghana Tennis Association (GTA) would organise the 2017 Junior Tennis Open championship from August 21-26 at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Championship, the first in 10 years, is opened to tennis players between the ages of 12-16 years to exhibit their talents and also to enable the coaches to select a team to represent Ghana at the Africa Junior Tennis championship in Morocco next month.



Briefing newsmen at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday, the Head of Sales and Marketing of McDan Group, Obodai Sai, said the Chief Executive Officer of the outfit; Daniel McKorley has redeemed his pledge to organise a junior tennis event to develop the budding talents in tennis that abounds in Ghana.



"Dr McKorley made this promise at the McDan Open Championship in April this year and he has come through to redeem his pledge, we are all looking forward to an exciting tennis championship."



He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the development of tennis in the country.



The President of the GTA, Isaac Aboagye Duah explained that there will be contests in both male and female categories for Under-12, Under- 14 and Under-16.



Mr Aboagye Duah said the McDan Junior Open is a good platform for the players “to polish their rough edges ahead of the upcoming international competition.”



He said there would be prizes at stake for the winners in the various categories, including tennis equipment and educational scholarships.



Other supporting sponsors of this year’s competition are Trillium Ghana Ltd, Nationwide Mutual Health Insurance and AfWest Security.