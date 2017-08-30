Development Substituted With Corruption And Bigotry – Young Cadres

Related Stories The Eastern Region is the bedrock of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and notably doubles as the home region of the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo. Prominent figures including the Senior Minister, Ministers of Roads, Works and Housing, among others also hail from the region.



It is sad however that in spite of the huge number of high profile personalities the region boasts of in government, the region suffers neglect and underdevelopment thereby impacting on the socio-economic livelihood of inhabitants. It is an undisputable fact that places like Akim Oda, Asamakese, Koforidua and the region at large is always neglected anytime the NPP tradition is in power. For eight years, traders, buyers, drivers and commuters in Akim Oda and its catchment area occupied a very dilapidated market and vehicle park until the NDC came to save the situation by building an ultra-modern market square in the town.



The extension of portable drinking water to the area during the NDC's era give credence to the fact that Eastern region's rate of development only picks up when NDC is in power and the region retrogresses anytime the NPP finds its way to power. The reconstruction of the Suhum-Asamankese road all took place under the NDC.



It's been eight months of NPP rule and so far, there is nothing to show for their time spent in power. All that the government has brought upon the people is tension and hatred as a result of the tribal bigotry being shown and exhibited by henchmen from the President's tribe against other tribes. Attention has now been shifted from championing the developmental agenda of the region to defending comments by one of our Members of Parliament, the Honourable William Quaitoo who has been accused of insulting our Northern folks.



As we speak, most of the dilapidated roads in Ghana can be found in the Eastern region. We are challenging the media to come to Akim Oda and then take a ride from Oda to Gyadam,the hometown of Hon. William Agyapong Quaitoo and see the poor nature of the road.Hon. Osafo Marfo, Hon. Owusu Boateng and William Agyapong Quitoo have represented the Akim Oda constituency for over 12 years running, yet we are still suffering.



We, the Young Cadres Association (YCA),Eastern region branch, fully support the call for the immediate dismissal of Hon. William Agyapong Quaitoo as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture because his unfortunate comments have brought disgrace and unnecessary hatred on his constituents. His two terms in office as our MP has been the worst period, relative to his predecessors.



We, the members of Young Cadres, Eastern region branch, would not wait for another election year before we call on the government to give some attention to the region. We are also calling on media practitioners in the region to expose the underdeveloped nature of the region to attract attention from the government. It is time for the region to also have its fair share of the national cake.



Thank you.



Cc.

All Media Houses(Print and Electronic)

All Social Media platforms



Signed:

SACHIBU FATAWU HAFIZ



CONVENOR

Young Cadres Association E/R

0240336387/0208262987.