Our Hearts Bleed As Akuffo-Addo Sells Ghana’s Sovereignty To The US – Young Cadres 

Ghana's national interests and sovereignty have been altered for good as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Akuffo-Addo enters into a so-called defence cooperation agreement with the United States, virtually acceding Ghana's independence and economic interests, among others to the US. In a wide-ranging concession made to the US, Ghana among, other things, has agreed to unimpeded access to and use of agreed facilities and areas to US forces; provide tax exemptions on all imports and exports by the US forces; provide free entry and exit for US forces; and of course grant a cart blanche cheque for US soldiers to rape our women and kill our men with impunity!



We thought governance under President Akuffo-Addo was not going to get any worse! Where did we go wrong as a nation? That having led Africa’s struggles and fights for freedom, we make a 360-turnaround to enslave ourselves to a country whose President sees us as sub-humans and people living in a Shithole? How on earth should Akuffo-Addo and his cronies reverse the independence won for us by Kwame Nkrumah for their selfish interest?



Of the 800 or so military bases operated by the United States across the world, none has known any peace but misery. Take Okinawa in Japan for instance, where the US has stationed thousands of troops, the indigenes of the area have been subjected to rapes and murders on their own soil. And the worst part is that the so-called defence cooperation arrangements grant the US forces immunity from prosecution. If a developed country like Japan with over a hundred million inhabitants is unable to face the might of the US, how does Ghana the US when it has to defend its citizens against attacks from US military personnel? Akuffo-Addo should tell us the bulwark or any strategy he has in place to safeguard human rights as citizens of our own country! Again in a place like Turkey, US forces are known to have been complicit and played a part in the recent coup that sought to overthrow President Erdogan’s government. All over the world, US forces have sought to undermine the sovereignty of countries where they are based.



In our case, not only are our women going to suffer rape and our men murdered when they dare to protest, but this reckless agreement opens our already-porous security to terrorist attacks from groups like Boko Haram and Al-Qaeda who have vowed to carry the fight to Western forces wherever they are. In case Akuffo-Addo or his useless Defence Minister and numerous National Security Ministers do not read or get security briefings, we want to remind them of the constant bombings and terror attacks in neighbouring Burkina Faso and another West African country, Mali by terrorist groups. And what is their crime? They host French forces who are there ostensibly to fight against terror but whose real intents are to exploit the people and steal resources. Akuffo-Addo is simply opening us up for some of these attacks because these terrorists look to strike at Western interests and how gratifying and glorious it will be for them to kill or kidnap US military personnel?



One striking thing from Akuffo-Addo’s decision to hand our security to the United States is that it fits perfectly into his uncle, JB Danquah’s, plan and unfinished business. We have all read the role JB Danquah played in the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah – how he worked for the CIA and received salaries from the Americans; how he and his coup makers turned over Ghana’s nuclear research and facilities to the Americans. Akuffo-Addo is simply beginning what his forefathers could not accomplish – sell Ghana back to the West for crumbs! Already, at the onset of his tenure, he is reported to have shipped all our nuclear materials to China under a spurious agreement with the Chinese.



Ghanaians must rise up – we must rise up to defend our sovereignty and stop these nation-wreckers from doing any more harm to our security. Our nation has enjoyed a long period of peace but we shudder to say that should this agreement be allowed to pass, we should forever kiss goodbye to our long-cherished tag as the oasis of peace in a sea of turbulence!



It is quite obvious that Akuffo-Addo and his lying Vice have no real blueprint to develop this nation left alone to protect us. We are calling on them to do the honourable thing by resigning before election 2020.

Long live Ghana!

Long live our Sovereignty!

Long live Young Cadres!



Signed:

Bright Botchway

General Secretary

Young Cadres

(0249999145)



Mubarak Watara

PRO

Young Cadres

(0244753143)