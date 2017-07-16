Beyonce Hasn't 'Started To Work Out' Since Welcoming Her Twins

|
|
|
|
|
She debuted her twins Sir and Rumi on Instagram last week.
And one month after giving birth, Beyonce hasn't started working out, according to People.
|
|
|
|
Read Full Story ....
Dailymail >>>
:
|Source: Dailymail
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|