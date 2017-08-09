Angelina Jolie Calls Off Divorce From Brad Pitt

Related Stories Divorce proceedings have stalled for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, friends of the stars claim.



A new report by Us Weekly sees multiple sources claiming the former power couple, who had a very public and very bitter split in September 2016, have not moved forward with proceedings to end their marriage.



One insider told the publication: 'The divorce is off. They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.'





