 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201709   >   Do You Have A Guardian Angel?





Do You Have A Guardian Angel?
 
<< Prev  |  
 
07-Sep-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 

The Bible does not teach that each individual has a guardian angel. True, Jesus once said: “See that you do not despise one of these little ones [Christ’s disciples], for I tell you that their angels in heaven always look upon the face of my Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 18:10)


However, rather than implying that each person has a guardian angel, Jesus was simply saying that angels take an active interest in each of his disciples. Hence, true worshippers do not take unwise and careless risks, presuming that God’s angels will protect them.
 
 

Read Full Story .... jw.org >>> :   



 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 