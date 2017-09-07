Do You Have A Guardian Angel?

The Bible does not teach that each individual has a guardian angel. True, Jesus once said: “See that you do not despise one of these little ones [Christ’s disciples], for I tell you that their angels in heaven always look upon the face of my Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 18:10)

However, rather than implying that each person has a guardian angel, Jesus was simply saying that angels take an active interest in each of his disciples. Hence, true worshippers do not take unwise and careless risks, presuming that God’s angels will protect them.