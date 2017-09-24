Prince Harry Meets Melania Trump

Related Stories Former First Lady Michelle Obama was a huge supporter of Prince Harry‘s Invictus Games. And now Melania Trump is carrying on her legacy.



The 47-year-old first lady took a trip to Toronto, Canada, to meet with Harry on Saturday ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the third annual Invictus Games — the multi-sport international event Harry created specifically for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.