Boko Haram: No School For Millions Of Nigerian Children

Related Stories More than half of all schools in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno are closed with millions of children unable to start classes this year because of the ongoing threat of Boko Haram, according to the United Nations children's agency.



Almost 1,400 schools have been destroyed in Borno during the armed group's eight-year insurgency, and more than 57 percent of schools are unable to open because of damage or being in areas that remain unsafe, UNICEF said in a statement on Friday.

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>> :







Source: Aljazeera Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.