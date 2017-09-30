Ronaldo Shows Off The Latest Addition To His Car Collection

file Related Stories Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been busy showing off the latest addition of his glittering car collection.



The Portugal star shared a video of himself taking his son for a spin in a new Bugatti Chiron.



Ronaldo is rightly in a celebratory mood after his side's impressive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.