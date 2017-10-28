Violence On The Streets of Barcelona...

Related Stories The Spanish prime Minister has today sacked the head of the Catalan police after violence erupted on the streets of Barcelona last night.



Unionists clashed with separatists as tens of thousands of Catalans took to the streets and a pro-independence radio station was attacked with journalists forced to barricade themselves inside.



Josep Trapero was removed from his post at 4am this morning amid concerns that local police would resist the national force as it imposes central government control on the region.



It is feared a further descent into violence could be triggered if Catalonia's separatist executive refuses to take orders from Madrid and step down.





