Finally! WhatsApp Lets Users UNSEND Embarrassing Messages (But Only Within 7 Minutes Of Sending It)

Related Stories Most of us have sent at least one text or image we later wished we could take back.



And thanks to WhatsApp's latest update, that wish has now become a reality.



WhatsApp has introduced a new 'delete for everyone' feature, allowing users to unsend an embarrassing message within seven minutes of sending it.



The feature is currently rolling out to users on Android and iOS, although it is unclear how widespread and quickly the launch will take place.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.