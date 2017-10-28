Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea

Related Stories Eden Hazard was Chelsea's matchwinner as they edged a tight clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.



Both sides had been locked in a stalemate until the Belgian took advantage of some suspect defending before finishing past Asmir Begovic at his near post.



Antonio Conte's side held onto the lead as the hosts struggled to create anything meaningful in the final third to climb back above Arsenal into fourth.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.