Men Can Marry Their Own Daughters If They Are Born Out Of Wedlock - Cleric

A prominent Egyptian Salafist cleric has suggested Islam allows men to have sex with their illegitimate daughters and marry them.



Mazen Al-Sersawi cites prominent Muslim scholar Imam Al-Shafi'i as saying because illegitimate daughters are not officially attributed to their fathers they can be married to them.



He makes the claims in a video which has gone viral and he has been widely criticized for the comments.



In the video, Al-Sersawi said Imam Al-Shafi'i is known for saying men may marry their own daughters that are born out of wedlock.

