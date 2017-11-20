Mugabe's Son Posts Defiant Message On Facebook

Related Stories Robert Mugabe's son posted a defiant message on social media on Sunday before his dictator father refused to release his grip on power.



Chatunga Bellamine Mugabe, Robert's eldest son by second wife Grace, wrote on Facebook: 'You can't fire a Revolutionary leader! Zanu PF is nothing without President Mugabe.'



Using the name of Mugabe's clan, he added: 'Gushungo will always remain the champion of champions!





