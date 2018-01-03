Boxer Mike Tyson Opens Massive Marijuana Farm

Related Stories Retired heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson is taking advantage of new laws by growing marijuana.



Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson is reportedly opening a California cannabis ranch to celebrate the state's legalisation of recreational marijuana.



In a remote town of 15,000 people southwest of Death Valley, Tyson has opened up 40 acres of land at a cannabis farm called Tyson Ranch, the Daily Record reported.



Tyson is reportedly a longtime believer in medical marijuana and the Tyson Ranch will devote 20 acres to its cultivation, with research also carried out to develop its clinical uses.

