Donald Trump Replies thousands marching AGAINST him

Trump and daughter Related Stories President Trump has weighed in on the Women's March with a tweet that is certain to rile the tens of thousands of fired-up protesters marching against him across the country.



As processions of pink, 'pussy' hats and illustrations asking for him to be impeached made their way through the nation's many cities, Trump ignored their complaints about him and said: 'Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March.



'Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months.