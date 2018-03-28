R. Kelly 'Trained' 14-Yr-Olds To Have Sex With Each Other - Says Ex Girlfriend

Related Stories R. Kelly's treatment of young girls he allegedly kept in his homes and groomed over several years to become his 'pets' have been revealed by one of his ex-girlfriends.



Kitti Jones, who has spoken at length about his alleged dealings with women, made the new claims in a R. Kelly: Sex Girls and Videotapes, a new, multi-part documentary that is currently airing in the UK on the BBC.



In the most recent episode, Jones, now 34, told how Kelly refers to young girls who he 'raises' as 'pets' and how she was introduced to one of them in 2013 after she moved in with the singer in Chicago.



'I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he trained since she was 14, those were his words.