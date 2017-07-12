A/R: Police Begin Probe Into Tafo Cop Suicide

Related Stories The Ashanti regional police command says it has commenced investigations in the case of the police officer who shot and killed himself at Tafo Mile 4 in Kumasi on Wednesday July 12, 2017.



The Public Relations Officer of the regional police command, ASP Juliana Obeng, told the media at a press conference on Wednesday July 12, 2017 to confirm the unfortunate incident.



She said the deceased police officer, Corporal Ebenezer Kofi Okyere, 33, until his death was with the Ashanti SWAT unit.



The body of the deceased, she said, has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.



According to her, the command has contacted the family of the deceased on the unfortunate incident.



"The regional crime scene team has also visited the crime scene and has commenced investigations into the case. Investigations are ongoing and further update will be communicated to the general public in due course," she said.