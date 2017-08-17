Suspected Robber Killed At Tatale

Related Stories DAILY GUIDE has gathered that a gun battle between residents of Tatale-Sanguli in the Northern Region and suspected armed robbers had resulted in the death of one of the robbers.



His body was found during a search at a nearby stream near Mongoci village.



The incident happened at 10:00 pm on Tuesday when two men, reportedly armed with guns and cutlasses, mounted roadblocks at the outskirt of a village called Bilando – a few meters from the district capital – demanding money and seizing motorbikes from residents.



According to a resident who escaped the attacks, some men in the community, upon hearing of the attacks, also armed themselves and engaged the suspected armed robbers in the gun battle.



He said two men who went to the scene on motorbikes were fired at by the suspects and the men returned fire, but the robbers fled, taking refuge in a nearby bush.



Two other persons sustained various degrees of injury; they were identified only as Nfobil and Ndombe, and are currently receiving treatment at the Tatale health centre.



The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusif Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said police received information from a distress caller to the effect that two assailants had attacked a motor rider and later butchered two other locals at a section of the Tatale-Sanguli road near Bilando.



According to him, the police arrived at the scene just about 300 meters to Bilando and found some empty cartridges and blood stains on the road.



He narrated that two people from Sanguli were returning from Pakpa on a motorbike and on reaching a section of the road, they saw two men on the road who attempted to stop them by flashing a torch light.



When the rider lowered the speed and attempted to stop, the suspected robbers rushed on him and the pinion rider and hit him (rider) with a piece of stick, with intent to rob them.



The two riders managed to speed off to Bilando and informed the villagers about the presence of the two robbers.



Three residents from Bilando namely, Maako Kofi, aged about 38 years; Jakokolim Ndombe, about 48 and Yati Pobil, 35, armed themselves with locally manufactured guns and proceeded to the scene to ascertain the truth or otherwise of the claim.



Maako Kofi, who reportedly escaped cutlass wound, managed to reach for his gun and fired at one of the robbers, and when they (robbers) attempted to escape, Jakokolim Ndombe fired at them but they escaped into the bush, one of them with gun wounds.



ASP Yusif Mohammed Tanko stated that the assembly man from Dondoni electoral area came to inform the police that the locals had found one of the robbers dead in the bush.