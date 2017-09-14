Woman Burns Hand Of 10-Year-Old Grandson For Stealing Fish

Related Stories A 10-year-old class one boy has had one of his hands brutally burnt by his 51-year-old grandmother, Ama Adobea at Assin-Bisidruasi for allegedly stealing fish from a pot of soup.



According to the victim, his grandmother dragged his hand into a fire out of anger, to punish him for stealing.



The poor boy said “she put my hands in the fire and whipped me afterwards. I only took meat from the soup. My mother is in the village and my dad is at the hospital…”



The boy further said he is currently unable to go to school as a result of the bruises he suffered from the angry grandmother’s outrageous punishment.



“I am in class one. We reopened today. But I couldn’t attend; the pain is too much…” he added.



Some residents who are devastated by the despicable act are advocating for severe sanctions against Madam Ama Adobea who they claim has been habitually abusing her grandson and other children in the town.



However, the suspect is currently in the custody of Assin Fosu Police, but the District Police Command is yet to make any official comment on the matter.