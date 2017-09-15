Student Charged For Defiling Minor

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody, a student for allegedly defiling a three year old girl at Madina, Accra.



Isaac Tetteh, 18, has been charged with defilement.



He has pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye.



Tetteh is expected to re-appear on September 28.



The case of Prosecuting Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire is that the complainant is a contractor residing at Madina with his family including the victim.



Tetteh also resides in the same vicinity with the complainant. The accused has a good relationship with the complainant and he and his siblings come to play with the victim and her siblings.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said on September 4, this year, at about 08:30 hours, the accused came to the complainant’s house and pretended to be playing with the victim and her other siblings.



According to the prosecutor, Tetteh took the victim to his house and inserted his finger into her vagina and later had sex with her.



After the act, Tetteh sent the victim to her parents but the victim started crying pointing to her vagina.



Prosecution said the complainant became curious and decided to examine the victim. To her amazement, she saw semen in the victim’s vagina.



The complainant confronted Tetteh and reported the incident to the Police who in turn issued a medical form so the victim could be medically examined.



The prosecutor said Tetteh was arrested and in his caution statement, admitted the offence.