Court Orders Arrest Of Businessman

Related Stories A Circuit Court in Accra on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Sampson Darku, a businessman for failing to appear before it.



This was after the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alex Odonkor has prayed the court for a bench warrant to enable the Police to arrest him.



Darku and five others are before the court for allegedly stealing items worth GHc147,030.00 belonging to one Jonathan Bawah.



The other five are; John Gidisu, David Abbey aka Abiola, Agyena Karikari, Dan Kofi Micko and Isaac Acquah.



They have been jointly charged with Conspiracy to commit crime and stealing truck load of goods comprising gallons of cooking oil and cartons of tomato paste.



Two other traders, Abena Serwa aka Hawa and Millicent Duku who dishonestly receive some of the stolen goods have also been put before the court.



The accused persons have pleaded not guilty and are on bail. The case has been adjourned to November 30.



DSP Odonkor said the complainant Jonathan Bawah is a transporter resident at Pokuase, Accra.



The accused persons Gidisu, Abbey, Karikari, Darku, Serwa and Millicent are residents of Accra; Micko, and Acquah, resides in Kumasi.



On November 29, 2011, DSP Odonkor said Mr Bawah engaged the services of Gidisu to convey a cargo truck loaded with Tasty Tom Tomato Paste and Tasty Tom Cooking Oil from Olam Ghana Limited Office at North Industrial Area to Kumasi, Bolgatanga and Wa.



The goods were to be distributed to customers.



Prosecution said whilst the goods were being transported from Kumasi, the accused persons hatched a plan to divert the goods and managed to sell them to Serwa and Millicent.