Court Declares 4 Robbers Wanted

THE SUPREME Court has issued separate arrest warrants to the police administration for the arrest of four suspected armed robbers.



The suspects are 32-year-old Richard; 30-year-old Ofei, Mustapha and Oboye.



Richard is a native of Aburi; Ofei is from Mampong-Akwapim; Oboye hails from Dahwenya and Mustapha comes from Ashaiman, the warrants indicated.



Ofei is said to be 5.4 inches tall and fair in complexion.



According to the warrants, the suspects are believed to be hiding at Ashaiman, Tema, Accra or Aflao, in the Greater Accra and the Volta regions respectively.



The accused persons allegedly hired the service of a taxi driver, Emmanuel Kisseh Agovor, by 2:00 am on July 7, 2017, from Ashaiman to Ashongman Estates, in Accra.



According to the facts of the matter, the accused persons, armed with AK 47 rifles, broke into the complainant’s house and made away with a Dell laptop, two Samsung Edge mobile phones (5 and 7), DVR for CCTV and Mossberg pump action gun, all valued at GH¢20,000.



“The police upon a tip-off, rushed to the crime scene but the accused persons – Richard, Oboye, Ofei and Mustapha – had absconded and are still at large. Some photographs were however, obtained during investigations,” the police administration indicated.



The complainant in the case, according to a Police Fact Sheet, is Stephen Teye Martey, a resident of Ashongman Estates.



The suspects are required to be produced before the court upon their arrests.



The police administration has therefore urged members of the public to assist with information to help arrest the suspects.



“Anybody with information should kindly contact the nearest police station. Hotlines: 18555 & 191; other: 0243382836,” the police said.