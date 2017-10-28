Footballer Jailed for Robbing Worshippers

Misbau Afolabi a footballer who robbed members of the Tabernacle of Hope Church International of monies, mobile phones and laptop during an all-night service has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by a Circuit court in Accra.

This was after the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh found him guilty on the charges of robbery.

The court however acquitted Afolabi on the charge of conspiracy to commit crime

Two other accomplices are said to be at large.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Kwaku Bempah said the complainant was Jerry Akotia an Assistant Pastor of the church.

Prosecution said the convict who claims to be a footballer residing at Community one Site 10, Tema on January 26, 2013 at about 2:30am the members were having an all night service at the church auditorium when the convict and two others at large wielding a locally manufactured pistol and pump action gun attacked them.

Prosecution said the convict and his accomplices ordered the worshippers to lie down and robbed them of mobile phones, laptops and unspecified sums of money.

A witness in the matter informed the head pastor and a report was made to the police.

On March 28, last year, Afolabi was spotted by a witness and he alerted the police at Tema

Afolabi was arrested and sent to the Accra Regional Police but denied the offence in his caution statement but was convicted after the trial.