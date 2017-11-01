Farmer Held Over Murder Of Own Brother

Related Stories A 37 year-old farmer has been arrested and detained by the Juaso police over the murder his elder brother at Kokoben, a farming community in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.



Emmanuel Kwasi Tei is said to have attacked and inflicted deep cutlass wound in the rib of the deceased, Gabriel Kwabena Tei, following a misunderstanding between the two.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Andrew Anyani, the District Commander, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the incident happened on October 27.



The pair had picked a quarrel on October 26, which degenerated into a fight and they were separated by one Kwasi Agbemaflu.



Agbemaflu took the deceased with him to his cottage to spend the night and allow tempers to cool.



DSP Anyani said the next day at about 1100 hours, the deceased decided to return home but the suspect, still seething with anger, attacked and inflicted a deep cutlass wound in the rib.



He was rushed to the Banka clinic for medical help and referred to the Juaso District Hospital but he died on the way.



The suspect was arrested and handed over to the police by the people.