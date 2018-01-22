Mason Jailed 20 Years For Defilement

Related Stories A Tarkwa circuit court has sentenced a 32 year-old mason to 20 years imprisonment for defiling a ten year-old primary two pupil at Aboso.



The convict, Emmanuel Ansah, pleaded guilty.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Ansah, told the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that the convict lived with the victim and her elder sister at Aboso in Prestea Huni/Valley.



Chief Inspector Anaman said on March 17, 2017, the victim did not attend school so her sister asked her to go and sell plantain chips at an illegal mining site near the Golden Age School at Aboso.



She said when the victim arrived at the site Emmanuel who was going about his work there called her and bought 1 Ghana cedis worth of plantain chips.



Chief Inspector Anaman said after the convict had taken the chips he refused to pay for it and instead walked away.



The victim then followed Emmanuel for her money whereby he lured her into a bush at the back of the school and forcibly had sex with her.



She said one Daniel Banoeyle who was then attending to nature's call near the bush heard someone screaming for help.



She said when Daniel drew closer he attempted to arrest the convict but he struggled with him and took to his heels.



The victim left for her house and reported her ordeal to her sister who then reported the matter to the Aboso Police.



In the course of investigation a medical report form was issued to the victim to attend hospital for examination and report.



Chief Inspector Anaman said on March 21, Daniel apprehended the convict and handed him over to the Aboso police.