Butcher Defiles 2 Minors

Related Stories A 28-year-old butcher, Abdul Jelilu Musah, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku for allegedly defiling two minors at Nima in the Greater Accra Region.



The suspect is alleged to have lured the two victims aged 10 and 11 into his room and took turns to defile them.



He was hauled before the court for two counts of defiling a girl below the age of 16 years.



He pleaded not guilty to both charges. He will reappear on February 1, 2018.



Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, who was holding brief for DSP Adolphine Dzansi, told the court that the accused and the two victims reside in the same neighbourhood.



He said on December 24, 2017, he lured the victims into his room and took turns to defile them.



The prosecutor told the court that the 11-year-old victim, who could not bear the pain, three days after the alleged incident, informed her mother about the ordeal.



Chief Inspector Atimbire narrated that the second victim aged 10 also confirmed the ordeal.



He said the matter was then reported to the Nima Police Station and the suspect was subsequently arrested.