Court Remands Six For Robbery Of Forex Bureau

Related Stories Six persons were on Wednesday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.



The accused persons, who pleaded not guilty are Kaji Kesena, 24 years; Prince Nwangaga, 28 years; Okoro Amule, 21 years; Godsgift Nwangaga, 21 years; Ufuah Princewell, 29 years; and John Ani, 29 years.



The accused person would reappear in court on March 27.



Chief Inspector Victor Dosso, prosecuting told the court presided over by Aboagye Tandoh that the complainants were Sherif Ibrahim Umar and Yusif Issah Mohammed, co-owners of a Forex Bureau in Accra.



He said on January 31 at about 08:30 hours, the complainants arrived at their office to start the day’s activity and soon after the office was opened, the accused persons armed with AK 47 rifle and other calibre of weapons rushed out of their blue Toyota corolla on them.



He said Kaji and Prince at gun point robbed Ibrahim, who was sitting in front of their Cosmetic Store of GHȼ2,350.00; one iphone six valued at GHȼ2,000.00; one Alcatel mobile phone valued at GHȼ500.00; one LG mobile phone valued at GHȼ100.00; a small bag containing a marriage certificate and two pen drives.



He said after robbing Ibrahim, Godsgift held him hostage and Kaji, Prince and Amule armed with the AK 47 rifles led Ufuah and John into the main Forex Bureau and held Mohammed (second complainant) also hostage at gun point and robbed him of cash GHȼ50,000.00, $1,900, 200 Euros and one HP computer valued at GHȼ1,500.00.



The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and during investigation, a witness, who was in the area to buy food and spotted the accused persons in the car parked in front of the bureau before the robbery, took note of them.



The prosecution said the witness, while waiting to be served saw the car took off at a terrific speed with the complainants shouting that the occupants of the car had robbed them.



Chief Inspector Dosoo said on February 15, the Police intelligence led to the identification and arrest of Prince and Godsgift at Kojo City Night Club on the Spintex road around 02:00hours.



He said further investigation led to the arrest of Amule, who vacated his initial place of abode to join his accomplices at Teshie First Junction.



On February 16, the day after the first arrest, an identification parade was held at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters and in the cause of the exercise, complainant Ibrahim identified Amule as among others, who attacked and robbed him.



He said on March 10, the Police arrested Kaji at Baatsona upon publication of his photo.