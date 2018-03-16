Farmer Jailed For Slashing Co-Tenant With Cutlass

Related Stories The Circuit court in Tarkwa has sentenced a farmer to 4 years imprisonment for slashing his co-tenant's head and hand with a cutlass.



Kojo Takyi who was charged with causing harm pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his own plea.



Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the court, presided over by Mr. Emnanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that the complainant, James Adomako and Takyi reside at Pieso, near Aboso in the Prestea Huni/Valley District.



She said Adomako and Takyi are co-tenants and both shared one corridor.



Chief Inspector Anaman explained to the court that, on February 8, at about 1930 hours, the complainant after returning from the farm took his bath and decided to stay outside for fresh air as his room was hot.



The prosecution said while Adomako was relaxing on a mat, the accused who had then returned from the farm entered the corridor with the volume of his radio set very loud.



She said the complainant pleaded with the convict to lower the volume on his radio set, but he ignored and rather hanged it on his door and went to take his bath.



After Takyi had finished bathing, Chief Inspector Anaman said he splashed the water in his sponge on the complainant who got angry and slapped Takyi.



The convict then went for a cutlass in his room and slashed Adomako's head and hand and fled from the house.

She said the complainant reported the matter to the police where he was issued with a medical report form to attend hospital for treatment.



Chief Inspector Anaman said the complainant together with some neighbours later got hold of Takyi and handed him over to the police.