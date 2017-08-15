University of Ghana Vows To Deal With Impostors

Related Stories The University of Ghana has vowed to arrest persons who attempt to compromise its 2017/18 admission process.



A statement issued and signed by the Director of Public Affairs Stella Amoa said effective surveillance and monitoring systems have been put in place to ensure the integrity of the admission process.



The following is the full statement;



University of Ghana would like to inform applicants for the 2017/18 academic year that the admissions process is ongoing, with the release of the first list of admissions. Applicants may continue to check the status of their application from the University website, www.ug.edu.gh.



In line with our stringent processes for admission into the University of Ghana, we wish to remind applicants and the public that only applicants who are considered eligible will be notified and offered admission. The University of Ghana would therefore like to inform applicants, parents and guardians and the public to be wary of imposters who may promise admissions in return for monetary rewards or other favours and further calls on the public to be vigilant, so as not to fall prey to such individuals or groups of persons.



The University wishes to further inform the public that an effective monitoring and surveillance system has been put in place to ensure the integrity of the admissions process. Any person or groups of persons who attempt to interfere with the process would be apprehended and handed over to the Police and made to face full rigours of the law.



University of Ghana would like to take this opportunity to inform freshmen/women that they are required to report for the first semester of the 2017/18 academic year from August 28 – September 2, 2017. Teaching begins on Monday, September 4, 2017 after the mandatory orientation for Level 100 students which will take place at the Great Hall from August 30 – September 2, 2017.



Stella A. Amoa (Mrs.)



Director of Public Affairs



August 15, 2017





