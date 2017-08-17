MoE Must Focus On More Pressing Issues Than Teachers' Licensing Exam - All Teachers Alliance

Related Stories General Secretary for All Teachers Alliance, Mr. Albert Amoah has marked the introduction of teachers after school licensing examination as one of the most trivial issues the Ministry of Education should be concerned with.



According to him, the Ministry of Education [MoE] cannot improve the educational system when their concentration is extensively on the licensing examination policy leaving out the most pressing and challenging issues that the sector needs to revive and implement.



Ghana Education Service [GES] as an entity will be failing if they claim teacher’s are not doing their work well, because entities set-up by their outfit are in every district across the country with the mandate to check workers on the field.



Speaking to an Accra based Kasapa FM, he bitterly lamented that parents and authorities in-charge of the educational segment always raise their voices at teachers, forgetting they are performing their part which the teachers need to make their service effective.



“How can a teacher psychologically be in class when he has not been paid for some past years?”



“Frankly, no teacher is against the introduction of teacher’s licensing examination, but our focus is on the manner in which it is being handled by the MoE, Teachers Council and GES. They must get us [stakeholders] involved than wanting to impose their decisions on us without collaborated modalities,” he stressed.