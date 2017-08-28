No More Leakages Of Confidential Information – Sissala West GES Director

Related Stories The donation of a printer and photocopier machine to the Sissala West District Education Directorate would lead to the reduction of confidential information to the public as the reliance on commercial printing and photocopy service centres would end.



Mr Francis K. Maali, Sissala West District Director of Education, made this known after he received the equipment that was donated by Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, to the Directorate.



He said not only would the gesture make leakage of confidential information be a thing of the past but also the humiliation of the whole District Education Directorate with no printer and a photocopy machine of their own would end.



Mr Maali said not only would administrative work improve but that the situation where staff sometimes used their own money to print and photocopy documents for the office would equally come to an end.



The Sissala West District Director of Education expressed gratitude to the Deputy Regional Minister for listening to his cry when he visited his office to brief him on some of the challenges confronting the education sector in the district.



He said there are still a number of challenges confronting the Directorate including the lack of transport for monitoring and expressed the hope that the Deputy Regional Minister would lobby government on their behalf.



Mr Issahaku, who made the presentation to the Directorate, said he was touched by the situation where a whole District Directorate of Education had to carry pen drives and move to town during productive hours just to print simple documents.



He said the equipment were procured with the help of some of his friends, adding that central government could not solve all their problems, hence the need for them to take up the challenge of solving the petty ones to lessen the burden on central government.



The Deputy Regional Minister said government would be rolling out the free Senior High School (SHS) policy in September 2017 and this would reduce the burden of parents.



Mr Issahaku said government would also to restore the Teacher Trainees allowance, adding that it would help attract quality students to the Teacher Training Colleges.



Mr Mohammed Bakor, Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), expressed gratitude to the Deputy Regional Minister for the gesture adding that though there were many challenges in the district, the Assembly together with the government would be able to address them.