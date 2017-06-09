Chief Lynched By Land Guards At Addeman

Related Stories The lifeless body of the development chief of Addeman, Nii Tettey Sarban was early Thursday found at a house in the community with deep cuts.



Police suspect the 45-year old chief was gruesomely lynched by a gang of land guards in the community under the Ga West Municipal Assembly.



According to the police, he was ambushed by the gang about hundred meters away from his residence when he was on his way to join a group of elders to perform traditional rites as part of activities to lift the ban on noise making in the area Thursday afternoon.



Police officers from the Amasaman divisional police command have deposited the mortal remains at the Police Hospital morgue, pending investigation. Meanwhile, the incident has forced more than hundred residents to abandon their homes.



At about 11:45 Thursday morning when the TV3 news team visited in the community, some families were seen parking their belongings to flee the community.



The family of the deceased would not however speak to the news team.