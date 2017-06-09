Name Tema Roundabout After Mahama – Family

Related Stories Emmanuel Bamford, uncle of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, has appealed to the state to name the Tema roundabout after the lynched soldier, as a way of honouring him.



He told Joy News’ Latif Iddris during the vigil for the late military man on Thursday June 8: “I have spoken to the elders of the family and everybody agrees with it.”



Mahama was lynched by irate youth of Denkyira Obuasi on suspicion that he was an armed robber, after a snail seller informed the assemblyman of the area that the soldier was an armed robber, having seen the sidearm of the now deceased officer as he took money from his pocket to pay for snails he had bought from her.



About 42 suspects have been arraigned before court over the incident.



Major Mahama was buried on Friday June 9 at the Military cemetery in Accra.