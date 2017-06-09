Angeles Foundation Begins GHC100000 Training Project

Related Stories A one year GH100,000.00 project, targeted to train 100 people in various forms of vocation has been implemented by Angeles Foundation founded by Kobi Ohemaa Osisiadan.



The vocation which include hair braiding, juice production, sponsorship to study journalism, millinery and nail care is a project by the Founder of Angeles Foundation, Kobi Ohemaa Osisiadan.



This forms part of her initiative to mark her 10years anniversary in the media industry.



It is expected that by the end of the training, people especially women would have been able to equip themselves for a living.



Revealing the initiative during her anniversary and the Launch of Angeles Foundation in Accra last Friday, Kobi Ohemaa said she had sponsorships from various organizations who are already in supportive of the project .



Some of the sponsors are Ghana Media School, Express Media, Blue skies and Lola braiding.



According to her, the initiative was a small way of giving back to the society which had nurtured her.



Kobi Ohemaa who was optimistic about the project, encouraged the beneficiaries to be focused and to put in their best.



Kobi Ohemaa said: ” it was necessary to support the needy. Everybody needs to be supported to take up a job” , adding that vocation training was important in national development.



In relation to this, the Deputy Minister for Employment, Mr Bright Wereko Brobbey commended the initiative and promised the Ministry’s support to Angeles Foundation.







