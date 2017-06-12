Adonko Boss Donates To Late Maxwell Mahama’s Wife

Related Stories Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng has donated an amount of GHC 10,000 to the wife and family of Late Major Maxwell Mahama.



Dr Kwesi Oteng also donated 50 cartons of his alcoholic drink, Adonko Bitters to the family to be used to serve mourners who would troop in to mourn the late Major Mahama.



The donation was made by the General Manager of Angel Group of Companies, Madam Salome Akua Amoakoa and the Programme Manager of the station, Valentina Abrokwa on behalf of Dr Kwaku Oteng and the Angel Group.



The group and its CEO promised to also help with the education of the two kids left behind by the fallen soldier.



Major Mahama was lynched by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region after they mistook him for an armed robber.