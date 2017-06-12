Akufo-Addo Government Committed To Transforming Lives Of Muslims – Dr. Bawumia

Related Stories Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has reiterated the commitment of the Akufo-Addo led administration to improve the living standards of Muslims in the country.



DR. Bawumia who was addressing a gathering of a Muslim communities in Techiman and Kintampo, in the Brong Ahafo Region, on Sunday said the government on its commitment to deliver on its promises had earmarked an amount of 219 million cedis as a Zongo Development fund which will help reduce poverty in Muslim communities in the country.



He added that "the unprecedented creation of the Ministry of Zongo and Inner City Development is to attend to the developmental needs of Zongo communities."



Touching on government's plans to pay allowances to Teacher and Nurses trainees in September, Dr Bawumia said Arabic language was to become an optional examinable subject in Junior and Senior High Schools which will also help create employment for Muslim imams.



Assuring prospective Muslim pilgrims of not going through the usual frustrations of spending days at the hajj village to travel to the holy land, he stated that there were also special arrangements by government to feed pilgrims during their 3 day stay in Medina.



At Techiman he donated GHS 5000 towards the completion of the Central mosque as requested by the Municipal Imam and called on the Muslim clerics to pray for the NPP government to be able to fulfill its promises.



The vice president was in the company the Brong Ahafo Regional minister, Hon. Asomah Kyeremeh, Kamal Deen, the Nasaara Coordinator and other members of parliament within the region.