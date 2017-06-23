New COCOBOD CEO To Take Home More Than Twice Akufo-Addo's Salary

Related Stories The general outcry against the salary of the former head of the Ghana Cocoa Board which many Ghanaians considered outrageous, the changes are not that significant.



The new Board Chairman of Ghana's premier cocoa marketing and processing board, Hackman Owusu Agyemang has revealed that even after the cut, the current CEO's salary is on the high side.



The new Chief Executive Officer of the company, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, will reportedly be paid more than the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.



This represent a 50% slash in the CEO's salary.



The slash in salary was instituted after former CEO, Dr. Stephen Opuni's GHS70,000 monthly salary got public.



Hackman told journalist, Ibrahim Alhassan that, even after "Reducing it to what we thought for the time being we should reduce it to, that still make the Chief Executive’s [salary] more than twice that of the president".



President Nana Addo takes home a monthly salary of GHS22,000 and if Hackman Owusu Agyemang's words are to go by, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, will take home more than GHS44,000.