Review Visa Protocol Suspension - Haruna Iddrisu To US Government

Related Stories Minority Leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has called on government to appeal against the decision by the United States government to strip off visa protocol for former presidents of Ghana.



Haruna Iddrisu said the appeal against the decision should be based on the strength of Ghana’s reciprocal gestures.



During an interaction with Parliament, the US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, disclosed a directive from the US government which strips off all former presidents a visa protocol anytime they want to visit the States. The decision means former presidents and their staff will have to queue like any other Ghanaian visa applicant.



Commenting on the issue, Mr Iddrisu said a clear difference must be drawn between an official and a private visit. He believes the decision by the US government is a step to put an end to the abuse of privileges.



He however noted that, the basis of negotiation between Ghana and the US should be on the grounds of reciprocity.



Mr. Iddrisu said until the US government reverses the decision, all US leaders who intend visiting Ghana should be subjected to the same directive.