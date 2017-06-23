Prez Akufo-Addo Appoints New M/DCEs & Re-Nominates M/DCEs

Related Stories President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed new Municipal/District Chief Executives.



The President, in accordance with article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act 936 has nominated the following persons as Municipal/District Chief Executives.



1. Musah Issah has been nominated for the Gushegu District Assembly.



2. Abu Mohammed is to go to West Mamprusi District.



3. Hajia Hawa Ninehemah has also been appointed as Chief Executive for Bawku Municipal Assembly.



4. Kwasi Bonzoh has been appointed for Ellembele District and



5. Kate Ametefe for Adaklu District Assembly.



The President has at the same time re-nominated some persons for the position of Municipal/District Chief Executives.



The re-nomination of these MDCEs comes after there were agitations over the appointment of some of the listed persons, by angry supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The names of the re-nominated MDCEs are as follows:



1. George Kyei Baffour - Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly



2. Abraham Mbanye - Sene East District Assembly



3. Felicia Aba Hagan - Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese District Assembly



4. Florence Governor - Ayensuano District Assembly



5. Ebenezer Tettey Kupaulor - Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly



6. Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi - La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly



7. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee - Ada East District Assembly



8. J.K Alhassan - Bunkprugu-Yunyoo District Assembly



9. Ella Boateng - South Dayi District Assembly



10. Richard Collins Arku - North Tongu District Assembly



11. Andrew Teddy Ofori - Hohoe Municipal Assembly



12. Millicent Kabuki Carboo - Biakoye District Assembly



13. Leonelson Adzidogah - Akatsi South District Assembly



14. Emmanuel Louis Agama - South Tongu District Assembly



15. Eric Muah - Jomoro District Assembly.



The aforementioned names are requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct their confirmation process.



It was contained in a letter signed by Local Government Minister, Hon Hajia Alima Mahama on Friday, June 23.



