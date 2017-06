More than six thousand Ghanaians will be given free food in Medina, Saudi Arabia during this year's Hajj.

Speaking to GBC’s Radio Ghana, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I. C. Quaye, said plans are far advance to offer Ghanaian pilgrims a comfortable Hajj this year (2017).

2017 Hajj quota stood at 6,200 and each prospective pilgrim would pay a total amount of $ 3,450 or its cedis a quivalent of GHC 15,000.