Drag BOST Board to Parliament – Casely-Hayford

A leading member of pressure group, OccupyGhana, Sydney Casely Hayford wants members of the governing board of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) to be hauled before Parliament over the contaminated fuel saga.

According to him, they should be aware of the processes leading to the sale of contaminated fuel to some companies, without a National Petroleum Authority (NPA) license.

“The question I want to ask is where is the board of BOST? Who are the members of the board of BOST? Are the members aware that a contract like this was signed a contract which doesn’t sound very well? There is a board of directors and I would think that Parliament’s Energy committee will drag the board of directors to Parliament or drag them before the committee and question them as to why they should go ahead and waste public funds to this extent,” he added on the Big Issue on Saturday.

BOST had been in the news for selling 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Movepiina and Zup Oil, which were allegedly set up few days before the sale making Ghana to have lose about GHc 7 million in revenue.

The NPA after complaining that the two firms have not been licensed by it further threatened to take legal actions against the oil companies while investigations continue into the matter.

Meanwhile, some documents sighted by Citi News revealed that such cases had occurred at BOST in the past since about 38 oil companies benefitted from such deal between 2015 and 2016.

The Minority and Majority Members of Parliament also waded into the controversy taking divergent positions.

Whereas the Minority called for the appointment termination of the current Managing Director of BOST, Alfred Obeng Boateng the Majority demanded a full scale investigation into the matter beginning from the former BOST boss, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko.

Although Casely-Hayford agreed that the BOST MD should step aside while investigations proceed into the matter, he however insisted that, the call should not have come from Parliamentarians but by the board of directors of BOST.

“It is not a decision for the Parliamentarians. This is a decision for the board of directors of BOST to decide whether or not they want this investigation to carry on. Their sector Minister has said I want an investigation, period.”