Help Stop Drug Abuse And Illicit Drug Trafficking - NACOB

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), Roger Vanderpuye, has called on government to as a matter of urgency pass the Narcotics Control Commission Bill 2015, to give it more powers to work effectively.



He said this at a durbar to celebration the world Drug Day which was held at the Labone Senior High School in Accra yesterday.



Speaking on the theme “Listen First-Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe”, Mr. Roger Vanderpuye said that the success of any nation was in the hands of the future generations hence the need to listen to them and offer the needed attention, support and advice.



“Families, Schools, civil society and Religious organizations can do their part to rid their communities of drugs” he stressed.



Mr. Roger Vanderpuye revealed that Ghana was named the third country in Africa behind Nigeria and South Africa among the top transit points for cocaine from south America en route to Europe and Brazil as the source of illegal shipment according to the 2016 world drug report by United Office On Drugs And Crime (UNODC), hence the need to fight against it at all cost.



He also called on businesses to help provide legitimate livelihoods and asked the media to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking because it is destroying children, society, and denting the image of the country.



“Drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking is the cause of personal tragedy, severe damage to health, destruction of society, economic breakdown, the undermining of democratic institutions, corruption, violence and death” he explained.



In a speech read on behalf of the United Nations Secretary- General, Antonio Guterres stated that government should explore comprehensive and evidence-based solutions to curb the menace of drug abuse and drug trafficking.



This, he said, would have a positive impact on the lives of millions of people in the country and the world over.



